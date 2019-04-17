Switzer (ankle) is taking part in voluntary workouts this spring, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

There don't appear to be any lasting effects from the ankle surgery Switzer reportedly underwent in January, which bodes well for his ability to simply focus on his craft during his first full offseason in Pittsburgh. While Switzer currently seems to have an uphill battle towards gaining a fantasy-relevant receiving role on a roster that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Donte Moncrief and Eli Rogers, the North Carolina product is the leading favorite to handle return duties on punts and kickoffs in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...