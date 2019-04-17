Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Ready for voluntary workouts
Switzer (ankle) is taking part in voluntary workouts this spring, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
There don't appear to be any lasting effects from the ankle surgery Switzer reportedly underwent in January, which bodes well for his ability to simply focus on his craft during his first full offseason in Pittsburgh. While Switzer currently seems to have an uphill battle towards gaining a fantasy-relevant receiving role on a roster that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Donte Moncrief and Eli Rogers, the North Carolina product is the leading favorite to handle return duties on punts and kickoffs in 2019.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Surgery on tap•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Substantial growth over last season•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Still playing limited role•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Minimal contribution in win•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Active versus Patriots•
-
Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...