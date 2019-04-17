Switzer (ankle) is taking part in voluntary workouts this spring, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

There don't appear to be any lasting effects from the ankle surgery Switzer reportedly underwent in January, which bodes well for his ability to simply focus on his craft during his first full offseason in Pittsburgh. While Switzer currently seems to have an uphill battle towards gaining a fantasy-relevant receiving role on a roster that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Donte Moncrief and Eli Rogers, the North Carolina product is the leading favorite to handle return duties on punts and kickoffs in 2019.