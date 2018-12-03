Switzer caught both his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

This was a step backwards for Switzer following his six catches for 67 yards in Week 13, and it only got worse when he was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a vicious hit by linebacker Jatavis Brown in the fourth quarter. If Switzer is unable to play in Week 14 against Oakland the Steelers may have to use rookie Jaylen Samuels -- who muffed his only opportunity -- on kick returns.