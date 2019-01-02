Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Scheduled for surgery
Switzer is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right ankle later this week, Dave Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Switzer allegedly injured his ankle in the week of practice prior to Pittsburgh's Dec. 16 victory over New England. While the receiver wasn't required to miss any time, it now seems Switzer simply delayed having to undergo surgery until the offseason. While it's not clear how long it may take him to recover, there hasn't been anything to suggest Switzer is in danger of missing out on the openings days of OTAs in late April.
