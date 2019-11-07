Play

Switzer (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Switzer sat out of Wednesday's practice, but it appears that was just a precautionary move. The third-year pro is slated to suit up Sunday against the Rams, and he should resume duties as the team's main punt and kick returner.

