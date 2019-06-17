Switzer was impressive during spring practices while competing with Eli Rogers for slot work, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The competition between Rogers and Switzer could lead to a role with regular targets if the Steelers primarily use JuJu Smith-Schuster outside. That calculation likely depends on a number of factors, including the team's confidence in Donte Moncrief, James Washington and/or Diontae Johnson -- a trio competing for snaps outside. In any case, Switzer has a good shot to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, with his ability to return punts and kickoffs potentially creating a role even if he ultimately loses out to Rogers.