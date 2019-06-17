Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Shines during OTAs
Switzer was impressive during spring practices while competing with Eli Rogers for slot work, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
The competition between Rogers and Switzer could lead to a role with regular targets if the Steelers primarily use JuJu Smith-Schuster outside. That calculation likely depends on a number of factors, including the team's confidence in Donte Moncrief, James Washington and/or Diontae Johnson -- a trio competing for snaps outside. In any case, Switzer has a good shot to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, with his ability to return punts and kickoffs potentially creating a role even if he ultimately loses out to Rogers.
