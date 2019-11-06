Switzer (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Switzer has suited up in all eight games this year, and he's now in jeopardy of missing his first game since entering the league in 2017. He works predominately as a return man, so James Washington and Diontae Johnson are on reserve to return kicks and punts, respectively, if Switzer can't play Sunday against the Rams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories