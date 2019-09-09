Switzer had six receptions for 29 yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

On a night when the Steelers couldn't do much of anything on offense Switzer showed he can be a contributor. Although his total receiving yardage wasn't much, he hauled in all six of his targets, a notable accomplishment considering Ben Roethlisberger completed just 57 percent of his passes. He also looked good on special teams, averaging 21.5 yards on kick returns. Still, it is difficult for fantasy owners to insert Switzer in their starting lineups in Week 2 against Seattle.