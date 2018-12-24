Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Still playing limited role
Switzer caught all three of his targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
Thirty-four of Ben Roethlisberger's 50 passes went to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, curbing the production of just about everyone else on the team. Switzer may see an uptick in Week 17 against a porous Cincinnati pass defense ranked 30th in the league, but probably not enough to merit consideration in fantasy lineups. In the last game against the Bengals seven different Steelers caught a pass -- eight if you include a one-yard loss Ben Roethlisberger caught from himself on a pass tipped by defensive end Carlos Dunlap -- but only Brown and Schuster have any fantasy value.
