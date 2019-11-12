Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Still unable to practice
Switzer (back) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
This was the team's first official practice of the week, and Switzer was held out due to the back injury he suffered during this past Sunday's win over the Rams. The wideout is trending toward missing his first career game unless he can practice in some capacity Wednesday. If Switzer's indeed ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Browns, the Steelers may promote Terry Wright or Tevin Jones from the practice squad for depth.
