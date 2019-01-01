Switzer caught one of his three targets for two yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

The second-year receiver played in all 16 games again this season finishing with 36 catches (on 44 targets) for 253 yards and one touchdown. This was a huge jump from last season when Switzer totaled 41 yards on six receptions. He also ran six times for 21 yards this season and added 862 yards to finish among the top 10 in the league in kickoff and punt returns. Switzer has two years remaining on his current contract with Pittsburgh.