Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Surgery on tap
Switzer is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right ankle later this week, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Switzer apparently injured his ankle in the week of practice prior to Pittsburgh's Dec. 16 victory over New England. While the receiver didn't miss any time as a result, it now seems Switzer simply delayed the procedure until the offseason. While it's not clear how long it may take him to recover, there hasn't been any news to suggest Switzer is in danger of missing the openings days of OTAs in late April.
