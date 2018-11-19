Switzer caught all three of his targets for 28 yards during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.

The Pittsburgh offense was held in check for most of the game and Switzer did not see his first target until there was 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. Still, his performance outpaced his season average of two catches for 13 yards per game heading into the contest, and he now has 21 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown on the season.