Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Three receptions in Week 9 win
Switzer caught three of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
With Justin Hunter ruled out (coach's decision) before kickoff Switzer turned in his best performance since Week 4, also against Baltimore. His first two catches came on consecutive plays just before halftime and he only saw one second-half target. He just isn't involved enough in the offense to justify his taking a fantasy roster spot any time soon.
