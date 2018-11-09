Switzer caught both his targets for 31 yards during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.

The speedy return man was one of nine players to have a reception on a night when the Pittsburgh offense could do no wrong, with Ben Roethlisberger completing 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. Switzer has caught five passes for 52 yards in the past two games, but Pittsburgh faces a tough Jacksonville defense in Week 11.

