Coates (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Coates will return to practice Wednesday after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, which landed him on the PUP list in late July. It'll still be an uphill battle for Coates to earn significant playing time on offense with fellow receivers Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant (suspension), Eli Rogers and Juju Smith-Schuster all healthy. Coates figures to see second-team reps in practice alongside Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter heading into the Steelers' second preseason game against the Falcons on Sunday.