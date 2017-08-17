Steelers coach Mike Tomlin implied that Coates and Justin Hunter are competing for one roster spot, Dave Lolley of The Washington Observer-Reporter reports.

Coates practiced Wednesday for the first time all training camp, immediately thrust into a battle with Hunter for what seems to be just one available roster spot. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant (suspension), Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster (leg) are clear locks, and Darrius Heyward-Bey always seems to stick around as a key special teamer. Coates has an advantage in terms of youth and likely special teams contributions, but Hunter impressed at training camp the last three weeks while his competition was sidelined. The winner is unlikely to serve as anything more than an occasional deep threat in Pittsburgh's offense.