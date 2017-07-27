Steelers' Sammie Coates: Likely practicing again in a 'couple weeks'
Coates (knee) is expected to return to practice in a "couple weeks," Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Coates underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last week, which the wideout confirmed Thursday was his second knee scope of the offseason. With "debris" seemingly cleaned out of the region for the time being, Coates will spend the initial weeks of camp focusing on rehab. As a result, expect the wideout to land on the PUP list in the near future, from which he can be activated at any point during the preseason. Once healthy, he'll compete for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart with rookie Juju Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Cobi Hamilton.
