Coates (knee) has been placed on the Steelers' Active/PUP list.

Coates who said that he underwent a knee scope at the end of the 2016 season, and then another one recently, indicated that he doesn't expect to miss all of training camp. The third-year wideout finished last season with 21 catches for 435 yards and two TDs in 14 games, though nagging injuries over that span limited his effectiveness. He's set to jostle for depth chart slotting behind Antonio Brown, with fellow wideouts Martavis Bryant, Cobi Hamilton, Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster.