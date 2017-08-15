Coates (knee) hopes to return to practice Wednesday, Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Still on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Coates thus far has been limited to running and catching passes on a side field. He doesn't figure to get many first-team reps whenever he's available, as Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers and Juju Smith-Schuster are all healthy at the moment. Coates may even be in danger of losing his roster spot, though it helps that he has experience playing special teams.