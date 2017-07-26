Steelers' Sammie Coates: Will miss start of training camp
Coates (hand/groin) underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last week and will therefore miss the start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Coates' knee scope shouldn't affect his availability for Week 1 of the regular season, but he may not return to practice until closer to mid-August. He also underwent hand and groin surgery much earlier in the offseason after an underwhelming 2016 campaign in which he hauled in 21 passes for 435 yards and two scores on 49 targets in 14 games. Coates' return to full health will be essential for his chances at winning either the No. 4 or No. 5 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver, while rookie Juju Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton and Justin Hunter all provide competition as well.
