Sloman agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Sloman spent time between the Rams and the Titans during his rookie campaign in 2020, connecting on eight of 11 field-goal tries and 18 of 21 extra-point attempts. The Miami (OH) product will look to battle veteran incumbent Chris Boswell, who despite his strong kicking last season, missed three games due to injury. The move sets up a training camp battle between Sloman and Boswell, as both compete to earn the kicking job in Pittsburgh.