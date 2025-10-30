Steelers' Scotty Miller: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Miller has been a non-participant in each of the Steelers' first two practices of Week 9, suggesting he's likely to miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Colts due to a broken finger. Miller will have one more chance to practice in any capacity Friday.
More News
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: On mend from finger surgery•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Logs one reception Thursday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Fails to draw target in Week 6•