Miller was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a finger injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The injury appears to be a new issue for Miller, as he wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report. His participation in Friday's practice will provide more clarity on his chances of playing against the Packers on Sunday. The 2019 sixth-rounder has served in a depth role at wide receiver this season, so his absence in Week 8 would open the door to a slight uptick in offensive snaps for Ben Skowronek and Ke'Shawn Williams.