Steelers' Scotty Miller: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Miller broke his finger in practice during the Steelers' Week 8 prep, which prevented him from playing against the Packers on Sunday. He would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing in Week 9 against the Colts. Ben Skowronek (neck) will continue to see additional snaps at wide receiver for as long as Miller is sidelined.
