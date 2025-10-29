default-cbs-image
Miller (finger) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Miller broke his finger in practice during the Steelers' Week 8 prep, which prevented him from playing against the Packers on Sunday. He would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing in Week 9 against the Colts. Ben Skowronek (neck) will continue to see additional snaps at wide receiver for as long as Miller is sidelined.

