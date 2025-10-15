Steelers' Scotty Miller: Fails to draw target in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller didn't draw a target while playing 26 of the Steelers' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Miller has been active for all five of Pittsburgh's games to date but has yet to record a reception and has drawn just one target. The 26 snaps he played Week 6 were a season-high total and ranked second among Steelers wideouts, but Miller was unable to capitalize on the increased time on the field. Despite the underwhelming showing in Week 6, Miller could in store for another boosted snap count Thursday against the Bengals with fellow receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) seemingly trending toward missing a second straight game.
