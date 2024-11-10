Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
With Mike Williams making his Steelers debut Sunday and Ben Skowronek back from injured reserve, Miller will be a healthy scratch for the first time this year. Miller has failed to register a catch since Week 3 against the Chargers, during which he caught two passes for 31 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: No targets against Raiders•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Logs two receptions in Week 3•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Tallies three receptions in loss•
-
Steelers' Scott Miller: Lands in Pittsburgh•
-
Falcons' Scott Miller: Scores twice in 2023•
-
Falcons' Scott Miller: Catches one pass•