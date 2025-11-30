Steelers' Scotty Miller: Healthy scratch Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Miller has played in each of the Steelers' last two games after missing three games due to a broken finger. He's been used sparingly in the offense since his return and won't take the field Sunday, which opens the door for Ke'Shawn Williams and Ben Skowronek to see more work on offense. Miller's next chance to play is Week 14 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 7.
