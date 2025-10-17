Miller secured his lone target for nine yards during Thursday's 33-31 loss to Cincinnati.

Miller was on the field for just eight offensive snaps Thursday after logging double-digit snaps in each of the team's last two games, but he still recorded his first reception of the season in the loss. Even though Calvin Austin (shoulder) remained sidelined for a second consecutive game Thursday, most of the Steelers' passing game flowed through DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren and the team's three tight ends, leaving minimal work for Miller and the rest of the team's wide receivers.