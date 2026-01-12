Miller secured nine of 14 targets for 62 yards over 13 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Miller rejoined the Steelers on a one-year deal during the offseason but was held under 70 receiving yards for a second consecutive year despite the team bringing in an upgrade at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Miller will be an unrestricted free agent once again ahead of the 2026 campaign, and it seems unlikely that he'll generate much fantasy appeal during his age-29 season.