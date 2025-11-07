Steelers' Scotty Miller: Missing third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Miller continues to recover from a procedure to repair a broken finger and will miss a third straight game as a result. He hasn't been able to practice since the surgery, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 16.
