Miller (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Miller continues to recover from a procedure to repair a broken finger and will miss a third straight game as a result. He hasn't been able to practice since the surgery, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 16.

