Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Miller recently had his broken finger repaired, but how "functional" the wideout is during practice this week will determine whether he plays Sunday against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Miller appeared to sustained the injury during practice last week, as he was a limited participant Thursday before sitting out Friday's session and then getting ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to the Packers. The 28-year-old had suited up in each of the Steelers' first six games but had seen only light snaps on offense, totaling just one reception for nine yards on two targets.