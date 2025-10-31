Steelers' Scotty Miller: Out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Miller has just one catch for nine yards across six appearances this season. He's well off the fantasy radar behind DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson in the Steelers' wideout room.
