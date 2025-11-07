Steelers' Scotty Miller: Participates in individual drills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) did not participate at practice Thursday, but he did go through individual drills.
Miller has yet to return to practice as he continues to work his way back from a broken finger, but his ability to work off to the side on his own is a step in the right direction. The wide receiver will have one more chance to practice before Sunday night's matchup with the Chargers.
