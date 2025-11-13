Miller (finger) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Miller missed the Steelers' last three games while recovering from surgery to repair a broken finger. He was a full participant to open Week 11 prep, which puts the veteran wide receiver on track to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Miller was used sparsely on offense prior to his injury, logging one catch (on two targets) for nine yards across six regular-season games.