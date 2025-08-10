default-cbs-image
Miller secured all four of his targets for 47 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Miller had a limited role over 13 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh last year, securing five of nine targets for 69 yards. However, he had a strong showing during Saturday's preseason opener, tying for the team lead in targets and receptions while recording the second-highest yardage total among the team's receivers. The Steelers lost George Pickens during the offseason but acquired DK Metcalf, so Miller will likely continue to have limited upside in 2025.

