Steelers' Scotty Miller: Still working through finger injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (finger) did not practice Wednesday.
Miller has missed the Steelers' last two games while recovering from surgery to repair a broken finger. He hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury, and he's unlikely to play against the Chargers on Sunday if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days.
More News
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Out for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: On mend from finger surgery•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Dealing with finger injury•