Steelers' Scotty Miller: Targeted seven times in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller secured three of seven targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns.
Miller has had minimal production for most of the season, as he had just one catch over his first 10 appearances, but he logged three receptions for a second consecutive week in Sunday's defeat. He was on the field for 64 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps against Cleveland, and he'll likely continue to see increased playing time in Pittsburgh's win-or-go-home matchup against Baltimore in Week 18 since DK Metcalf will remain suspended.
