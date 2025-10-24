Miller (finger) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

The Bowling Green product downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, so it's no surprise that he'll be unavailable Sunday night. Miller has played 69 offensive snaps through six games this season, catching one of two targets for nine yards. While he's sidelined in Week 8, Ben Skowronek could get more opportunities as a receiver.