Steelers' Sean Davis: Active Sunday
Davis (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Davis was limited in practice Friday, leading to his questionable status heading into Week 4. He'll be expected to start, with J.J. WIlcox or Robert Golden starting at the other safety spot in place of Mike Mitchell (hamstring).
