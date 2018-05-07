Davis is anticipating a move to free safety ahead of the upcoming season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Steelers have now mentioned that both Davis and Morgan Burnett have been experimenting at free safety, so it appears one of the two will be playing out of their normal position. Either way, Davis is going to prepare for both positions, which should give Pittsburgh some added flexibility in the secondary. Davis started all 16 games he played in last year, tallying 92 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack. He should remain with the top unit in 2018, though there could be a slight adjustment period if he transitions to free safety as expected.