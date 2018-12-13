Steelers' Sean Davis: Back at practice
Davis (knee) returned to practice as a full participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Davis was held out of Wednesday's practice with a minor knee injury after playing 67 snaps against the Raiders on Sunday, but he should be back at full strength by the Steelers' Week 15 matchup against the Patriots. Davis will face a tough test across from tight end Rob Gronkowski, who went for 168 yards on nine catches in their battle last season.
