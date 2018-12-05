Davis had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

The effort tied Davis' highest tackle total of the season, which he also reached Week 9 against the Ravens. The 25-year-old has 64 tackles (48 solo) through 12 games, and is without and interception or a sack.

