Steelers' Sean Davis: Equals season-high production
Davis had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.
The effort tied Davis' highest tackle total of the season, which he also reached Week 9 against the Ravens. The 25-year-old has 64 tackles (48 solo) through 12 games, and is without and interception or a sack.
