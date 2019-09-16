Davis (shoulder) said Monday that he expects to play in Sunday's game against San Francisco, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Davis sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to Seattle. The 25-year-old had his right shoulder heavily wrapped after the game. Davis' participation status throughout this week's practices will be able to tell us more about whether he'll play Sunday.

