Steelers' Sean Davis: Hurts left ankle Sunday
Davis hurt his left ankle Sunday against the Bears and is questionable to return.
Davis missed just one snap in Week 2 against the Vikings en route to a team-high eight tackles. He had one tackle before leaving Sunday's game, but he'll likely shift his focus to getting ready for a rivalry matchup with the Ravens in Week 4.
