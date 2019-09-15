Davis (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.

Davis missed the first game of the season with an ankle injury, and now he's battling another issue. The fourth-year pro made five solo tackles before exiting the matchup, and he'll be replaced by Kameron Kelly at free safety for the time being.

