Davis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn labrum, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A day after Davis said he expected to play in Week 3 versus the 49ers, the Steelers sent him to IR. His injury will need extensive recovery, but the fourth-year pro is a solid candidate to return in Week 11. To help lessen the effect on defense, the Steelers traded a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is talented enough to possibly retain the starting job even when Davis returns.