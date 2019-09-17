Steelers' Sean Davis: Lands on IR
Davis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn labrum, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
A day after Davis said he expected to play in Week 3 versus the 49ers, the Steelers sent him to IR. His injury will need extensive recovery, but the fourth-year pro is a solid candidate to return in Week 11. To help lessen the effect on defense, the Steelers traded a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is talented enough to possibly retain the starting job even when Davis returns.
