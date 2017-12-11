Davis had a team-high 12 tackles (eight solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

The interception was his second of the season, and third of his career. Davis was one of the few standouts on what was otherwise a struggling defense. Playing without Ryan Shazier (spine) the Steelers, which had held opponents an average of 17.8 PPG this season, allowed the most by an opposing team since Week 12 of the 2015 season. The will need a much stronger showing when they face the Patriots, in what could decide home field advantage in the AFC playoffs, in Week 15.