Steelers' Sean Davis: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Davis collected eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
Davis matched his season-high in tackles to lead the defense, giving him 30 on the season. Still, he has failed to record a sack or a turnover through six games, limiting his fantasy value.
