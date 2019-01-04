Davis (quadriceps) was inactive for Pittsburgh's 16-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 17.

Despite missing the season finale Davis led the Steelers with 80 tackles in 2018. He also had an interception in 15 games played. Although his season total dropped from 92 tackles in 2017, he led the team for a second straight year. Davis has one year remaining on his current contract and should return as the starting free safety for the 2-19 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories