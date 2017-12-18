Davis recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.

For the second straight game, both without Ryan Shazier (spine), Davis led the defense in tackles. Although he has been a dominating force in those two games, the Steelers would prefer that the leading tackler not be part of their secondary. They'll look to get back to their winning ways in Week 15 against the struggling Texans.